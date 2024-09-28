Dallas weather: A warm, dry weekend in North Texas

Dallas-Fort Worth is in a stretch of nice mornings with warm and dry afternoons!

Lows will be in the 60s for cities this weekend with highs in the mid to upper 80s with north breezes.

Some clouds will come in from the north courtesy of what's left of Helene.

The air is too dry here for any rain. Dewpoints will stay in the 50s.

Enjoy your weekend, it will be a nice one!

7-Day Forecast

Temperatures will creep up around 90 degrees on Monday and Tuesday.

A weak cold front will move through the Plains and into North Texas on Tuesday. Again, our dry air will keep things sunny and there will be low humidity.

Late week we will watch another cold front get into the Plain with southerly winds. They may get stronger before Friday.

By that time we could see another tropical system in the Gulf. For now, it doesn't look like Texas will be in the path and there will probably be little to no rain.