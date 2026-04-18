Dallas weather: Stormy start to Saturday

The Brief North Texas is waking up to showers and storms Saturday. Rain will stick around for most of the afternoon and into the evening. Temperatures on Saturday will be much cooler.



Scattered storms and showers are waking up the Metroplex Saturday after a cold front moved through.

Saturday forecast

Scattered storms and showers will stick around North Texas for most of the day. In the afternoon, storms and showers will stay mainly south and east of Interstate 20.

Rain chances lessen as the day goes on.

Saturday will be cool and breezy with temperatures in the mid-60s.

Sunday forecast

Sunday will start off cool with most areas in the 40s to start the day.

Sunshine will let temperatures warm up quickly with highs in the low 70s.

7-Day forecast

Mild temperatures stick around the first part of next week with rain chances returning on Monday and Tuesday.

Temperatures will return to the 80s by the end of the week.