Dallas weather: Stormy start to Saturday
DALLAS - Scattered storms and showers are waking up the Metroplex Saturday after a cold front moved through.
Saturday forecast
Scattered storms and showers will stick around North Texas for most of the day. In the afternoon, storms and showers will stay mainly south and east of Interstate 20.
Rain chances lessen as the day goes on.
Saturday will be cool and breezy with temperatures in the mid-60s.
Sunday forecast
Sunday will start off cool with most areas in the 40s to start the day.
Sunshine will let temperatures warm up quickly with highs in the low 70s.
7-Day forecast
Mild temperatures stick around the first part of next week with rain chances returning on Monday and Tuesday.
Temperatures will return to the 80s by the end of the week.
The Source: Information in this article comes from FOX 4 meteorologist Berkeley Taylor.