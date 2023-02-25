Things will be warm most of the day Sunday, but once the sun goes down there is a chance some North Texans could see severe weather.

Sunday morning you can expect to see a bit of drizzle, but things will quickly dry out.

Things will be cloudy and windy for most of the day with high temperatures up in the 70s and winds blowing at 20-30 miles per hour.

FOX 4 WEATHER

Then the same storm system that is dumping heavy rain and even some snow to Southern California will move to North Texas.

The line of storms is expected to move into the area sometime around 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

LIVE RADAR

There is a marginal chance of severe storms to the north and northwest of the Metroplex, but the storms will likely lose some strength as the move to the DFW area.

The storms will clear quickly as they move to the east.

7-Day Forecast

Temperatures will be above average for this time of year most of the week.

Highs will be in the 70s through Thursday.

Another storm system is expected to move into North Texas, which will drop temperatures.