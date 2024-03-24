Dallas Weather: Severe storms possible Sunday night

North Texas could see some severe storms Sunday night into Monday morning, with much of the DFW Metroplex having a slight chance.

FOX 4 Meterologist Ali Turiano expects a line of storms to develop Sunday night and spread eastward into North Texas.

Heavy rain is likely, and there could be a few strong to severe storms with gusty winds, and hail remains possible.

Live Weather Radar - North Texas

7-Day Forecast

The next cold front may bring an isolated shower late Monday. Behind it, much cooler air arrives Tuesday. We slowly warm up by the end of the week.