Dallas Weather: Front brings rainy weather, cooler temperatures this week

Flash Flood Warnings were issued for parts of North Texas on Monday morning as a slow-moving cold front dropped steady rain across the area.

According to the FOX 4 Weather team, the front is bringing pockets of heavy rain heading eastward this morning. Nothing is severe, but lightning and gusty winds are possible.

The rain is also slowing the morning commute, with some flooding in the usual trouble spots.

Roughly 2-4 inches of rain have already fallen in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, and another 1-2 inches are expected before the end of the morning.

The unsettled start to the week also means cooler temperatures!

The skies will start to clear on Monday afternoon, but the cooler air will linger throughout the week.

7-Day Forecast

Another disturbance brings rain and storms Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Most of North Texas dries out for the rest of the week.

The exception will likely be areas northeast of the metroplex on Friday as wrap-around moisture from an area of low pressure in the southeast brings low shower chances.