Another heat record fell in North Texas on Thursday.

Temperatures reached 107 degrees at DFW Airport setting a new record-high for August 24.

The previous high was 106 degrees, which was set in 2011.

It is the 8th record-high that we have set just this month!

More records are expected to fall over the next few days.

High temperatures are expected to be 106 or higher through the weekend, before hopefully falling in to the high 90s early next week.

The record for both Friday and Saturday is 106 degrees, and the record on Sunday is 107, which was set in 1901.

The next record could fall on Friday when temperatures are expected to reach 108 degrees.

Fortunately, temperatures are expected to stay in the 90s for much of next week.

READ MORE: 5 heat-related deaths confirmed in Dallas County this year, including 1 child

In addition to the heat, we haven't seen rain in a long time.

There has been 39 straight days without measurable rain at DFW Airport.

Some isolated showers were seen in Forney on Thursday evening, but much of the Metroplex was left dry.

There is a shot at some more storms early next week.

There is a 20% chance of rain on Sunday and Monday.

We will have to wait and see if it will break our streak.