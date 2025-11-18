Dallas weather: Record heat to peak Tuesday before gusty thunderstorms arrive

article

The Brief Following Monday's record-tying warmth, Tuesday's forecast calls for temperatures near 87 degrees, giving the Metroplex a 95% chance of setting a new heat record. Isolated showers begin Tuesday evening, but more widespread rain and gusty thunderstorms are expected Wednesday night and particularly on Thursday, with an 80% chance of precipitation. While initial flood concerns are low, the heavy rainfall potential, expected to total one to two inches through Friday, increases the flash flood potential by Thursday.



Get ready for a weather whiplash… After Monday's record-tying heat, the Metroplex faces a week of summery temperatures mixed with rounds of rain and storms.

Tuesday Forecast: Another potential record-breaking day; Temps near 90

What we know:

The unseasonable warmth continues Tuesday, with another potential record-breaking day. The National Weather Service forecasts temperatures near 87 degrees, which would likely tie or break the current record of 83 degrees for the date at DFW. We have a 95% chance of achieving this.

Tuesday will begin with more clouds and a stronger breeze, but remain rain-free. Isolated to scattered showers will be possible, mainly west of I-35. More widespread showers and storms are expected to develop initially to the west Tuesday evening, according to the NWS. A few storms could become strong to severe, bringing locally heavy rainfall.

7-Day Forecast: Rain brings flash flood chances

Rain chances on Wednesday afternoon will be about 20%, particularly south and west of DFW. A few light showers and rumbles are also possible early Wednesday and overnight into Thursday. Wednesday night rain chances will increase to 50%. While flood concerns are relatively low Wednesday, they will ramp up Thursday with a slight potential for flash flooding.

More rain and gusty thunderstorms are expected on Thursday with the potential for heavy rainfall, which could increase flood concerns. 80% of the area is expected to see showers and storms. Commuters should be aware of potential hazards during the Thursday morning commute.

Rain totals through Friday will likely range between one and two inches.

Once the weather system moves out, the area will briefly dry out and see sunshine and cooler conditions Friday, though temperatures will still be in the mid-70s. Rain chances will return this weekend, finally bringing temperatures that feel a little more like November.

Radar: Dallas-Fort Worth