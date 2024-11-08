Dallas weather: Rain, storms to put a damper on Friday plans

Expect to see plenty of rain this Friday.

There will be lots of clouds and showers during the first two-thirds of the day.

Starting in the evening hours, we could see some thunderstorms.

Those storms could produce very heavy rain, and up to quarter-sized hail, with winds around 50 miles per hour in spots as they move through.

The most active time period for the Metroplex is supposed to be 3 pm to 7 pm.

The storms will push east in the evening, and we will start to dry out.

Your weekend should be nice at least!

We may see some lingering showers early Saturday morning, but the clouds will turn to sun and drier air will make for a nice day with highs in the low 70s.

By Saturday afternoon, we will see plenty of sun.

Sunday should be very pleasant, even though temperatures will be a few degrees above average.

The drier air will last through the weekend into early next week.

Next week we will see a return to south winds ahead of the next cold front expected on Tuesday night.

A slow warming will take temperatures into the upper 70s on Veterans Day and near 80 on Tuesday with some passing clouds.

As of now, the cold front passing Tuesday night will only have limited moisture, so just a few showers are expected.