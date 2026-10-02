Dallas Weather: Rain continues ahead of cooler temperatures
DALLAS - Showers and storms will linger in North Texas on Friday and over the weekend, along with cooler temperatures.
Friday Forecast
A Flood Watch continues for much of North Texas through Friday evening thanks to slow-moving thunderstorms.
A total of 1–3 inches of rain is expected, with isolated areas receiving up to 4 inches of rainfall.
Weekend Forecast
The upper-level system responsible for our wet weather hangs in West Texas this weekend, keeping scattered showers and storms in place.
Rain chances will be higher Saturday compared to Sunday.
Expect morning lows in the 60s, with afternoon highs in the 70s to 80 degrees.
7-Day Forecast
Another front slides in late Sunday, eventually bringing an end to our rain chances.
Sunshine and seasonable temperatures return next week.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the FOX 4 Weather team and the National Weather Service.