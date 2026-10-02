Dallas Weather: Rain continues ahead of cooler temperatures

The Brief Slow-moving storms will bring 1–4 inches of rain to North Texas, with a Flood Watch active through Friday evening. Expect scattered showers, cooler highs in the 70s to 80s, and higher rain chances on Saturday than Sunday. A cold front arriving late Sunday will clear out the rain, returning sunshine and seasonal temperatures by next week.



Showers and storms will linger in North Texas on Friday and over the weekend, along with cooler temperatures.

Friday Forecast

A Flood Watch continues for much of North Texas through Friday evening thanks to slow-moving thunderstorms.

A total of 1–3 inches of rain is expected, with isolated areas receiving up to 4 inches of rainfall.

Weekend Forecast

The upper-level system responsible for our wet weather hangs in West Texas this weekend, keeping scattered showers and storms in place.

Rain chances will be higher Saturday compared to Sunday.

Expect morning lows in the 60s, with afternoon highs in the 70s to 80 degrees.

7-Day Forecast

Another front slides in late Sunday, eventually bringing an end to our rain chances.

Sunshine and seasonable temperatures return next week.