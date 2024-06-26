Dallas Weather: Heat advisory issued for all of North Texas

Wednesday’s forecast may seem harsh with all the heat and humidity in the air. There’s now also a Heat Advisory in effect for all of North Texas.

According to the FOX 4 Weather team, temperatures on Wednesday will be close to 100 degrees.

MORE: Dallas-Fort Worth Weather Forecast

That’s not new. It’s also not a record, which was 113 degrees set back in 1980.

But the humidity part is the tough part.

"You combine it with these temperatures, and you get Excessive Heat Warnings up in Oklahoma and the Wichita Falls area. It’s a different National Weather Service region. Ours has decided they wanted the Heat Advisory. I see enough criteria to easily put us in a Heat Warning just because of the 110 [hourly heat index] for three hours [this afternoon] and we’ll see them again tomorrow," said Meteorologist Evan Andrews.

There are also low storm chances for parts of North Texas on Wednesday.

Those storms could pop up in eastern Oklahoma thanks to a Northwest Flow and get pulled toward North Texas.

The greatest risk is gusty winds in the areas northeast or east of Dallas during the afternoon and evening hours.

That doesn’t mean we can’t see storms in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. It just means it’s more likely northeast and east of the metroplex.

7-Day Forecast

Storm chances diminish and the heat index again tops out near 110 on Thursday, which is very dangerous.

By Friday and into the weekend, we'll have some stronger south breezes to mix the air. But highs will still be in the upper 90s or near 100.

For next week and the July 4th holiday, the forecast looks quiet and hot.