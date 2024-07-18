Our unusual July forecast continues with below normal temps and higher rain chances into next week!

Wednesday night's showers moved south of the DFW Metroplex early Thursday morning.

According to the FOX 4 Weather team, a few extra clouds will hang around through the morning before partly sunny skies take over. Then low storm chances return after the air heats up in the afternoon.

"We're going to stay a few degrees below normal over the next couple of days," said Meteorologist Kylie Capps. "And yes, on my 7-Day Forecast, I do have a couple more days with highs in the upper 80s. A little bit of good news. I don't have any triple digits in the forecast over the next week, as this kind of unusual weather pattern continues for mid to late July. Typically, we climb towards kind of the hottest averages for the summer in the next couple of weeks, and we will stay several degrees below normal over at least the next week."

Highs will be in the mid-90s on Saturday, with scattered showers returning by Sunday.

The weather pattern stays unsettled through the middle of next week with increased shower and thunderstorm chances.