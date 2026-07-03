Dallas Weather: Hot and muggy Fourth of July weekend

The Brief Seasonably hot and muggy conditions will persist through the Fourth of July weekend and into next week, with highs in the mid-to-upper 90s and heat indexes climbing above 100. Expect partly sunny skies with low chances of isolated afternoon or evening pop-up storms, mainly staying east of Interstate 35. If you are attending the Australia vs. Egypt World Cup match at Dallas Stadium or watching fireworks, take precautions by staying hydrated, wearing sunscreen, and seeking shade.



It’s going to be a hot Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Seasonably hot and muggy conditions are expected to continue through next week.

Friday Forecast

Image 1 of 4 ▼

A weak ridge of high pressure will allow weak disturbances to impact North Texas over the coming days.

Friday will be partly to mostly sunny, with a chance of an isolated late afternoon pop-up storm.

Highs climb into the mid to upper 90s, with a heat index above 100.

If you are heading to Dallas Stadium for the Australia vs. Egypt World Cup match or planning to go out to watch the fireworks, remember to wear sunscreen, take breaks in the shade, and stay hydrated.

Weekend Forecast

Expect similar conditions through the holiday weekend, with low afternoon and evening storm chances mostly east of Interstate 35.

Severe weather is unlikely, but there may be some gusty winds and lightning.

7-Day Forecast

The overall pattern stays the same into next week.

There will be more rain chances Monday into Tuesday and then again next Friday.