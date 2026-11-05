Dallas Weather: Fall weather continues into the weekend
DALLAS - A weak cold front will bring cooler temperatures and slight rain chances to North Texas this weekend.
Weather changes ahead
What we know:
Thursday brings patio weather, with lunchtime temperatures in the mid-70s and south winds at 10 to 15 mph. The afternoon high will reach about 78 degrees under partly sunny skies.
A weak cold front moves into the area late Thursday afternoon into the evening. The front will bring breezy conditions overnight and drop temperatures back down to normal.
Friday starts in the 50s and climbs to a high of 70 for DFW. A northerly wind could bring gusts up to 20 mph, making it feel cooler.
7-day forecast
Weekend outlook
Dig deeper:
This weekend will feature a lot of cloud cover and highs in the mid and upper 60s.
Another disturbance arrives late Saturday afternoon into the evening, bringing a few showers. These rain chances initially favor areas to the west and southwest, while the main disturbance generally stays south of DFW.
Sunday looks dry with continued cloud cover. Early next week, temperatures climb back through the low and mid-70s to continue a stretch of overall pleasant weather.
Radar: Dallas - Fort Worth
The Source: The information in this article comes from FOX 4's Ali Turiano.