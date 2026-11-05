Dallas Weather: Fall weather continues into the weekend

The Brief Expect a warm high near 78 degrees today before a weak cold front brings low rain chances late this afternoon. Friday will be noticeably cooler and breezy behind the front, with high temperatures dropping to around 70 degrees. The weekend will feel like fall, featuring cloudy skies, highs in the 60s, and another slight chance of showers late Saturday.



A weak cold front will bring cooler temperatures and slight rain chances to North Texas this weekend.

Weather changes ahead

What we know:

Thursday brings patio weather, with lunchtime temperatures in the mid-70s and south winds at 10 to 15 mph. The afternoon high will reach about 78 degrees under partly sunny skies.

A weak cold front moves into the area late Thursday afternoon into the evening. The front will bring breezy conditions overnight and drop temperatures back down to normal.

Friday starts in the 50s and climbs to a high of 70 for DFW. A northerly wind could bring gusts up to 20 mph, making it feel cooler.

7-day forecast

Weekend outlook

Dig deeper:

This weekend will feature a lot of cloud cover and highs in the mid and upper 60s.

Another disturbance arrives late Saturday afternoon into the evening, bringing a few showers. These rain chances initially favor areas to the west and southwest, while the main disturbance generally stays south of DFW.

Sunday looks dry with continued cloud cover. Early next week, temperatures climb back through the low and mid-70s to continue a stretch of overall pleasant weather.

Radar: Dallas - Fort Worth