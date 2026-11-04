Dallas Weather: Fall weather continues in North Texas
DALLAS - North Texans can expect pleasant, seasonal weather for the remainder of the workweek before a pair of weather systems brings slight rain chances heading into the weekend.
Fall Temperatures
What we know:
The workweek will end with pleasant, seasonal weather. Forecasters say mornings will stay in the 40s and 50s, with afternoon highs reaching the 60s and 70s. An upper-level system will move into the region this weekend.
7-Day Forecast
Midweek Forecast
By the numbers:
Wednesday started with cooler, drier air in place. Morning temperatures dropped into the 40s and 50s, with Dallas sitting at 55, Gainesville at 48, Hillsboro at 49, Greenville at 51, Paris at 53, and Sulphur Springs at 57.
High temperatures will reach 73 on Wednesday with light north-west winds at five to 10 mph, Temperatures will hover around 70 at lunchtime, making it ideal patio weather.
Clear skies and light winds will allow Wednesday night temperatures to drop back into the 40s and mid-50s across the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
Radar: Dallas-Fort Worth
Approaching cold front
What's next:
Southerly winds will develop on Thursday, bringing warmer afternoon highs in the mid-to-upper 70s before a weak cold front arrives in the evening.
The front will bring increased clouds and a 10% chance of an isolated shower Thursday evening.
The air is too dry for significant rain, and the precipitation chances remain limited to the northern two rows of counties. Areas from Dallas and Fort Worth southward do not have a rain chance on Thursday.
Another push of drier air will move in behind the front on Friday. For those with outdoor plans this weekend, expect more clouds on Saturday and Sunday, which will drop high temperatures into the 60s.
The Source: The information in this article comes from FOX 4's Ali Turiano.