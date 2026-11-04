Dallas Weather: Fall weather continues in North Texas

The Brief Seasonal weather with highs in the 70s continues for North Texas through the remainder of the workweek. A weak cold front arriving Thursday evening brings a 10% chance of rain for the northernmost counties. A secondary weather system will bring increased cloud cover and lower shower chances by late Saturday, though its exact track remains uncertain.



North Texans can expect pleasant, seasonal weather for the remainder of the workweek before a pair of weather systems brings slight rain chances heading into the weekend.

Fall Temperatures

What we know:

The workweek will end with pleasant, seasonal weather. Forecasters say mornings will stay in the 40s and 50s, with afternoon highs reaching the 60s and 70s. An upper-level system will move into the region this weekend.

7-Day Forecast

Midweek Forecast

By the numbers:

Wednesday started with cooler, drier air in place. Morning temperatures dropped into the 40s and 50s, with Dallas sitting at 55, Gainesville at 48, Hillsboro at 49, Greenville at 51, Paris at 53, and Sulphur Springs at 57.

High temperatures will reach 73 on Wednesday with light north-west winds at five to 10 mph, Temperatures will hover around 70 at lunchtime, making it ideal patio weather.

Clear skies and light winds will allow Wednesday night temperatures to drop back into the 40s and mid-50s across the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Radar: Dallas-Fort Worth

Approaching cold front

What's next:

Southerly winds will develop on Thursday, bringing warmer afternoon highs in the mid-to-upper 70s before a weak cold front arrives in the evening.

The front will bring increased clouds and a 10% chance of an isolated shower Thursday evening.

The air is too dry for significant rain, and the precipitation chances remain limited to the northern two rows of counties. Areas from Dallas and Fort Worth southward do not have a rain chance on Thursday.

Another push of drier air will move in behind the front on Friday. For those with outdoor plans this weekend, expect more clouds on Saturday and Sunday, which will drop high temperatures into the 60s.