Dallas weather: Election Day brings unseasonable heat
DALLAS - The return of "sweater weather" has been postponed for North Texas as a dominant ridge of high pressure continues to control the region's weather pattern through the workweek.
Election Day Forecast
High pressure ensures comfortable weather in the morning with ample sunshine expected throughout Tuesday afternoon. High temperatures will climb into the upper 70s and low 80s, which is 10 to 15 degrees above the seasonal average. Rain chances for Election Day are virtually zero.
The unseasonably warm conditions are forecast to continue across the area for the remainder of the workweek, with highs remaining in the upper 70s to mid-80s.
7-Day Forecast
A cold front is expected to approach the region this weekend, but Saturday will remain dry. Following the frontal passage, breezy north winds will deliver a noticeable drop in temperatures, returning North Texas to normal November conditions by Sunday. Highs will top out comfortably in the upper 60s.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the National Weather Service.