Dallas weather: Election Day brings unseasonable heat

Published  November 4, 2025 7:03am CST
Dallas
AUSTIN, TX - MARCH 01: People vote at the Carver Branch Library on March 1, 2022 in Austin, Texas. Today Texans are headed to the polls to vote in the states first primary of the 2022 midterm election season. (Photo by Montinique Monroe/Getty Images)

The Brief

    • Temperatures for Election Day and the entire workweek are forecast to be 10 to 15 degrees above average, with highs peaking in the upper 70s and mid-80s.
    • A dominant area of high pressure will keep skies clear and sunny, resulting in virtually zero chances of rain through the week.
    • A cold front will move in by Sunday, finally pushing temperatures down into the upper 60s and returning the region to normal November conditions.

DALLAS - The return of "sweater weather" has been postponed for North Texas as a dominant ridge of high pressure continues to control the region's weather pattern through the workweek.

Election Day Forecast 

High pressure ensures comfortable weather in the morning with ample sunshine expected throughout Tuesday afternoon. High temperatures will climb into the upper 70s and low 80s, which is 10 to 15 degrees above the seasonal average. Rain chances for Election Day are virtually zero.

The unseasonably warm conditions are forecast to continue across the area for the remainder of the workweek, with highs remaining in the upper 70s to mid-80s.

7-Day Forecast

A cold front is expected to approach the region this weekend, but Saturday will remain dry. Following the frontal passage, breezy north winds will deliver a noticeable drop in temperatures, returning North Texas to normal November conditions by Sunday. Highs will top out comfortably in the upper 60s.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the National Weather Service.

