Dallas Weather: Cooler temperatures, slight rain chances this weekend

The Brief North Texans can expect a breezy, cooler weekend with highs in the mid to upper 60s. A slow-moving disturbance brings a low chance of showers starting late Friday and continuing into Monday. Warmer and drier weather returns to the forecast by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.



North Texans will feel a noticeable breeze as cooler temperatures and clouds bring a fall-like feel to the Metroplex this weekend.

What we know:

Friday morning temperatures started in the 50s for most of the area, and highs will climb into the upper 60s to low 70s by the afternoon.

Conditions for Friday night football games look pleasant, with no weather issues expected. The winds will start to back off, making it light jacket weather for spectators.

Saturday morning temperatures will start in the upper 40s and low 50s. Throughout the weekend, highs will remain in the mid to upper 60s due to continued cloud cover.

A weather disturbance is moving slowly, and the forecast currently sits at a 20% chance for showers area-wide on Monday.

7-Day Forecast

Showers ahead of a warmer workweek

What's next:

Rain chances remain low over the weekend, but a few showers will start late Friday, especially in the southern parts of the Metroplex.

These showers will continue into Sunday and move through the area on Monday.

The system will not bring intense storms, just scattered showers.

Drier air arrives by Tuesday and Wednesday as the region sits between weather systems, bringing warmer afternoons to North Texas next week.y

Radar: Dallas - Fort Worth