Dallas Weather: Chilly DFW weekend ahead!
DALLAS - A wind advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16.
What we know:
Strong thunderstorms moved through the region yesterday.
FOX 4's storm chaser Chad Casey spotted a shelf cloud in Palo Pinto County.
The front eventually moved south, bringing drier air that quickly dried everything up. The strong north wind continues today, with gusts ranging from 40 to 50 mph.
The wind will keep temperatures cooler today, with highs reaching 64 degrees.
DFW 7-Day Forecast
DFW Rainfall Totals
By the numbers:
The storms brought higher rain totals to the west, with an estimated 3 to 4 inches.
As the system made its way into the I-35 corridor, it weakened significantly. DFW received just a 10th of an inch of rain, leaving a 2.4-inch deficit for the year.
Radar: Dallas-Fort Worth
The Source: The information in this article comes from FOX 4 meteorologist Ali Turiano.