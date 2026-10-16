Dallas Weather: Chilly DFW weekend ahead!

The Brief A wind advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. with wind gusts potentially reaching 50 mph. Storms dropped an estimated 3 to 4 inches of rain out west, but the DFW area only received a 10th of an inch. Chilly mornings and sunny afternoons are expected through the weekend.



A wind advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16.

What we know:

Strong thunderstorms moved through the region yesterday.

FOX 4's storm chaser Chad Casey spotted a shelf cloud in Palo Pinto County.

The front eventually moved south, bringing drier air that quickly dried everything up. The strong north wind continues today, with gusts ranging from 40 to 50 mph.

The wind will keep temperatures cooler today, with highs reaching 64 degrees.

DFW 7-Day Forecast

DFW Rainfall Totals

By the numbers:

The storms brought higher rain totals to the west, with an estimated 3 to 4 inches.

As the system made its way into the I-35 corridor, it weakened significantly. DFW received just a 10th of an inch of rain, leaving a 2.4-inch deficit for the year.

Radar: Dallas-Fort Worth