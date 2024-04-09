Dallas Weather: More storms expected Tuesday and Wednesday

It was a noisy night for some people in North Texas and there are more storms in the forecast for Tuesday.

According to the FOX 4 Weather team, the overnight storms that brought heavy rain, lightning, and flooding to parts of the region have briefly calmed down. The Tuesday morning rush hour should be quiet.

But the next round of storms is brewing to our west and south. These storms will likely hit the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex late Tuesday morning and linger through the afternoon with heavy rain and possible hail or gusty winds.

Large hail and a possible tornado are not out of the question south of the metroplex.

Storms with a hail risk are still possible Tuesday night as well as a cold front sweeps across the area. The highest chance looks to be east of Interstate 35E.

The wet weather is expected to continue on Wednesday with a 70 percent shot at rain. Temps will also struggle to get out of the 60s.

By Thursday, the rain will move out of our area and temperatures will rebound into the low 70s. It will be quite nice.

Friday also looks pleasant with some high clouds to push temps back to near 80 with low humidity.

The weekend continues to warm with some clouds but no precipitation.