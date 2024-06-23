Dallas weather: DFW hits 100-degree mark for first time this year

Temperatures climbed up above the century mark for the first time this year on Sunday.

High temperatures at DFW Airport hit 100 degrees at 3:42 p.m., the first of what could be multiple triple-digit days this week.

June 23 is slightly earlier than usual for hitting 100-degrees.

Between 1991 and 2020, the average first triple-digit day happened on July 1.

Last year, the first day over the century mark was June 25. The year before was June 11.

On average, DFW has 20 triple-digit days each year.

7-Day Forecast

We expect to see many more days at or above 100 this week.

We have high temperatures at 99 or 100 Monday through Friday.

Heat index values are expected to be up over 105 for most of the week.