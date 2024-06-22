Dallas weather: When do we usually see our first 100-degree day?

Triple-digit temperatures are back in our 7-day forecast.

Right now, we have Tuesday, June 25 as our first day of the year to break the century mark, but it could happen Sunday or Monday as well.

If you look from 1991 to 2020, the average first 100-degree day at DFW happens on July 1.

2023: June 25

2022: June 11

2021: July 25

202: July 12

2019: July 30

2018: June 22

Our first 100-degree day was June 25 last year, which just happens to be Tuesday's date as well.

If we miss out on the century mark on Tuesday, there are more 100-degree days in our forecast on Thursday and Friday.

7-Day Forecast