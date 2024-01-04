North Texas woke up to some dense fog on Thursday morning.

Last night, we saw skies clear out.

The recipe for fog includes clear skies, light winds, and soil moisture at the surface from all of the recent rain!

With sufficient cooling from overnight, fog was able to form.

Views from FOX 4's towercam showed only the top of the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge sticking out above the fog in West Dallas.

A FOX 4 viewer sent in photos of the fog from her Southwest Airlines flight from Love Field to Kansas City.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Dallas fog on January 4, 2024

FOX 4 reporter Paige Ellenberger shared some video of the thick fog on her ride in the passenger seat along I-20 in South Fort Worth.

The National Weather Service said that visibility was a quarter of a mile or less for much of the area.

The fog cleared by late morning Thursday.

Rain is expected to move into the area on Thursday night after sunset.

The rain is expected to move out by your Friday morning drive to work.

7-Day Forecast

High temperatures will remain in the 50 for much of this week.

Our next big shot at rain will be Monday.

Behind the showers high temperatures will fall into the 40s for Tuesday, with lows expected to dip below freezing on Wednesday.