Brrr! Cold front arrives in North Texas

North Texas residents should prepare for a cold, unpleasant day.

Severe storms came ahead of a major cold front. Several FOX 4 viewers shared pictures and video of the hail, lightning and heavy rain that fell Thursday night across the region.

People in the Fort Worth suburb of White Settlement reported up to 3-inch hail.

The bad weather left thousands of North Texans without power. As of 6 a.m. Friday, Oncor Electric said nearly 13,000 customers in Dallas County and 2,300 in Tarrant County were still in the dark.

Meteorologist Evan Andrews said some rain could linger through the morning. Meanwhile, the temperatures will stay in the 50s with a significant wind chill.

The good news is that by the afternoon, the rain chances should diminish and the temperatures will push up into the 60s.