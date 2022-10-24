Expand / Collapse search

The Tex Factor: Reindeer Manor

By Chris Ivey
The Tex Factor: Reindeer Manor Halloween Park

Hear the ghost stories about one of the spookiest places in Texas: Reindeer Manor Halloween Park in Red Oak.

RED OAK, Texas - It may be the oldest haunted house attraction in America. Reindeer Manor Halloween Park has been scaring visitors for nearly 50 years. This is their last year of fear at this historical location. We'll take you through the park's multiple haunted attractions, get a behind-the-scenes peak to see how they create their spooky magic and learn what’s next for the haunted park. We also learned the real history of the manor...and it's not for the faint of the heart!  

LINK: https://www.reindeermanor.com/