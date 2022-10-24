The Tex Factor: Reindeer Manor
RED OAK, Texas - It may be the oldest haunted house attraction in America. Reindeer Manor Halloween Park has been scaring visitors for nearly 50 years. This is their last year of fear at this historical location. We'll take you through the park's multiple haunted attractions, get a behind-the-scenes peak to see how they create their spooky magic and learn what’s next for the haunted park. We also learned the real history of the manor...and it's not for the faint of the heart!
LINK: https://www.reindeermanor.com/