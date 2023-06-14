VIDEO: Plano 10-year-old's first hole-in-one caught on camera

Many golfers never get to experience a hole-in-one, but Plano 10-year-old Luke Hingson pulled it off over the weekend.

The once-in-a-lifetime moment happened while Hingson was playing in the U.S. Kids Golf tournament at Luna Vista Golf Course in Dallas Sunday.

He stepped up to the par 3 8th tee and, with his dad Corey recording, took a swing.

"Oh yeah," you can hear Hingson say as soon as he strikes the ball.

After the ball disappeared the group went crazy on the tee box, with plenty of high-fives all around.

The Centennial Elementary student was grinning from ear to ear as he pulled the ball from the hole.

Plano 10-year-old Luke Hingson after making his first-ever hole-in-one at Luna Vista Golf Course. (Courtesy: Corey Hingson)

Hingson went on the win the tournament by two strokes.