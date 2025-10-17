Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs out Sunday after accident at home, coach says

article

The Dallas Cowboys will be without cornerback Trevon Diggs when they take on the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

Trevon Diggs Injury

What we know:

Diggs is in concussion protocol after an accident at his home on Thursday, according to Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer.

Schottenheimer said Diggs arrived at the Cowboys' facility in Frisco on Friday with concussion symptoms.

After being checked out by the team doctors, he was ruled out for Sunday's game.

What we don't know:

Schottenheimer gave very few details about the incident.

He says the team is gathering information.

When asked if Diggs fell, Schottenheimer said that he did not have any more information.

Washington Commanders vs. Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys will take on the Washington Commanders on Sunday in Arlington.

Pro Bowl wide receiver CeeDee Lamb will make his return after missing the last three games with a high ankle sprain.

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn ruled out receiver Terry McLaurin on Friday.

You can watch the Dallas Cowboys take on the Commanders on FOX 4 at 3:25 p.m.

Trevon Diggs

Diggs, a two-time Pro Bowler, has totaled 18 passes defended this season.

He signed a five-year, $97 million contract in 2023.

The Cowboys are surrendering the most total yards (411.7 per game) and passing yards (269.5 per game) in the NFL, while being 31st in opponent points (30.7 per game).