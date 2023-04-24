Tony Romo wins celebrity golf tournament in Irving

article

Tony Romo won the celebrity portion of the 2023 Invited Celebrity Classic golf tournament.

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback won a $500,000 prize.

He competed against 39 other celebrity golfers at Las Colinas Country Club in Irving.

Some of those celebrities including other Cowboys greats like Emmitt Smith and DeMarcus Ware, plus Stars legend Mike Modano.

Romo talked about the moment he realized he had a shot at winning.

"It wasn't easy out there. It was cold, a little windy, and then I made birdie on 1, which is huge. You start the day on 6, just getting that momentum just kind of as a catalyst I feel like in some ways to get that emotional boost that lets you know you have a chance," he said.

Professionals also competed in the tournament.

Australian PGA Pro Mark Hensby claimed the pro victory.