Ticket Tuesday: David Mino talks Super Bowl Radio Row, Cowboys title drought

The Brief 1310 The Ticket is out in San Francisco covering this year's Super Bowl between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots. David Mino of The Sweet Spot joined Mike Doocy and Sam Gannon to talk about this year's Radio Row and what the hosts at the station have been up to in the Bay Area. They also discussed the Cowboys' chances of getting to play in the game after 30 years since their last appearance.



Sports Radio 1310 The Ticket is in San Francisco all week covering Super Bowl LX, and one of their own joined FOX 4 to talk about the big game.

San Francisco shenanigans

David Mino of The Sweet Spot joined Mike and Sam live from the Bay Area to describe what it's like in San Francisco during Super Bowl week.

"Monday is usually pretty slow. On Tuesday, it starts to pick up at mid-afternoon," Mino said. "I wanted to do the show down there with you guys, but I mean, other than our broadcast table that we have for the Ticket, everything else is full, and it's noisy, it's loud."

"It's a very crowded city, and I don't know if that's just because it's Super Bowl week or if that's how it is down here, but I don't recommend driving if you're not good at driving in downtown areas. It is a beautiful city though, but there's a lot going on here this week."

FILE-View of the Golden Gate Bridge from Marine Headlands with San Francisco, California, USA in the background. (Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images)

What has Mino gotten himself into on the trip so far?

"Night one, we got here on Sunday. That was our team dinner. We had it at a very nice Italian place downtown," Mino continued. "Last night was media night."

The guys had to get in a little local sports on the trip, even if a superstar was ruled out of the game they're going to.

"Some of us, I believe it's Bob, Donovan, Corby, Sean, and myself, we're going to a Golden State Warriors game tonight. We learned this morning that Steph (Curry) is not playing in that game, but it'll still be a pretty good time."

Super Bowl LX matchup

What about the actual game the Ticket hosts are there covering? Seattle and New England weren't exactly who Mino thought he'd be covering.

"If I had to pick right now, I'd probably say Seattle. And I've said it on The Sweet Spot quite a few times, but this one, it feels like a very random Super Bowl this year because you don't have, you know, the Chiefs aren't playing in it. It's not one of the usual suspects."

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 10: The Super Bowl LX logo is unveiled as NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks during the Host Committee Handoff Press Conference at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on February 10, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisi Expand

Though he's picking Seattle to win, Mino won't rule out what the Patriots have done.

"If it's the Patriots, if they win the game, I wouldn't be surprised. I don't really have a rooting interest in this one," Mino continued. "I know a lot of people are fatigued of the Patriots and the dynasty they had, but as I watch Drake Maye and this team, I don't think back to that dynasty. It just feels like a new start for them."

Like the rest of us, he just wants a good game, and to watch Bad Bunny during the Halftime Show.

America's Team in the big game?

It's been 30 years since the Dallas Cowboys played in a Super Bowl? Will they get one with Jerry Jones as the owner?

"I would say, just based off of history with Jerry still around, I'd say no," Mino told Mike and Sam. "I mean, I find myself to be a little bit more of an optimistic fan than most people. I mean it's just odds. Odds are they're going to win it at some point."

"I just look at how the Seahawks and the Patriots have built their teams through the draft. We're spending money on free agency, and you look at the roster the Cowboys have, and what they're doing right now with George Pickens, where it's like, okay, just get a deal done. Let's get this done, let's get it done early so we can move on to other things."

Mino thinks the team will have to change the way they do business to get to the NFL's biggest stage.

"There's going to have to be changes. And I like what the team has done, bringing in their defensive coordinator pretty early. They got rid of Eberflus within a couple of days of the season ending," he said. "So I don't know if that's signaling that things are changing with how they're doing business. I'm gonna have to see a lot more."

After a 7-9-1 season, Mino isn't setting expectations too high for next year.

"I'm not expecting to see a Super Bowl next year. I wanna see progress. I would love to see Dak Prescott win a Super Bowl with the Dallas Cowboys, but I'm not expecting anything. If they ever get there, if they ever get close to it, I'll just be pleasantly surprised, and I will enjoy it."