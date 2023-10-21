Texas Rangers host watch party for Game 6 (and hopefully 7)
ARLINGTON, Texas - The Texas Rangers are hosting a watch party in Arlington on Sunday night for Game 6 of the ALCS.
The Rangers and Astros are playing in Houston, but Globe Life Field will be open for fans.
The stadium will open at 6 p.m. for the 7:03 p.m. start.
It will cost $10 for fans to get in, just like for Games 1 and 2 of the series.
There will be free parking in Lots R, Q and B.
The game will be played on the jumbotron and fans can eat at some of the concession stands inside the park.
Globe Life Field will also host a watch party for Game 7 on Monday if the Rangers win Game 6.
The Astros currently hold a 3-2 lead in the Best of 7 series.
So far, the road team has won every game of the series.
