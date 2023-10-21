Expand / Collapse search

Texas Rangers host watch party for Game 6 (and hopefully 7)

Texas Rangers
Rangers fans attend watch party at Globe Life Field

While the action in Game 1 of the American League Championship Series played out at Minute Maid Park in Houston, fans back at home gathered to show their support. And they'll do it again Monday night for another watch party at Globe Life Field.

ARLINGTON, Texas - The Texas Rangers are hosting a watch party in Arlington on Sunday night for Game 6 of the ALCS.

The Rangers and Astros are playing in Houston, but Globe Life Field will be open for fans.

The stadium will open at 6 p.m. for the 7:03 p.m. start.

It will cost $10 for fans to get in, just like for Games 1 and 2 of the series.

There will be free parking in Lots R, Q and B.

The game will be played on the jumbotron and fans can eat at some of the concession stands inside the park.

Globe Life Field will also host a watch party for Game 7 on Monday if the Rangers win Game 6.

The Astros currently hold a 3-2 lead in the Best of 7 series.

So far, the road team has won every game of the series.

BUY TICKETS HERE: rangers.com/watchparty