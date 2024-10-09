Expand / Collapse search

Texas Rangers games will no longer air on Bally Sports

Published  October 9, 2024 11:59am CDT
Texas Rangers
Texas Rangers season comes to an end

Texas Rangers play-by-play man Dave Raymond sits down with Mike Doocy and Sam Gannon to discuss the Rangers season and what to expect moving forward with players like Wyatt Langford and Kumar Rocker.

ARLINGTON, Texas - The Texas Rangers will no longer air games on Bally Sports.

Both the Dallas Mavericks and the Dallas Stars made similar moves earlier this year.

The Stars developed their own free streaming service called Victory+ to allow fans to watch games this season.

The Rangers are reportedly still looking at options for games next season.

MLB will handle local broadcasts for some other teams, such as the Guardians, Brewers, and Twins, which also had contracts with Bally, according to the Associated Press.

Diamond Sports Group, Bally’s owner, is still going through bankruptcy.

A final hearing for Diamond’s reorganization plan is next month.