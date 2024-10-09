Texas Rangers games will no longer air on Bally Sports

The Brief The Texas Rangers ended their agreement with the company that owns Bally Sports. Local games will not air on Bally next season. The team is still looking for alternative options.



The Texas Rangers will no longer air games on Bally Sports.

Both the Dallas Mavericks and the Dallas Stars made similar moves earlier this year.

The Stars developed their own free streaming service called Victory+ to allow fans to watch games this season.

Related article

The Rangers are reportedly still looking at options for games next season.

MLB will handle local broadcasts for some other teams, such as the Guardians, Brewers, and Twins, which also had contracts with Bally, according to the Associated Press.

Diamond Sports Group, Bally’s owner, is still going through bankruptcy.

A final hearing for Diamond’s reorganization plan is next month.