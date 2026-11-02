Texas Rangers' Ezequiel Duran wins first Gold Glove Award

The Brief Ezequiel Duran won the 2026 American League Gold Glove for the utility position. Duran is the first player in Rangers history to win the utility Gold Glove since Rawlings added the position in 2022. He played every position except pitcher and catcher during the 2026 season.



Rangers infielder/outfielder Ezequiel Duran has been selected as the winner of the 2026 Rawlings Gold Glove Award. The Rawlings Gold Gloves are presented for defensive excellence each year.

What we know:

Fans nicknamed Duran "The Solution" because he plays multiple positions at a high level.

He became the only Major League Baseball player this past season to start and finish a game at every position excluding pitcher and catcher.

The 27-year-old split his career-high 153 games among seven defensive assignments. He played third base for 57 games, shortstop for 53 games, second base for 37 games, left field for 21 games, center field for 18 games, right field for 14 games, and first base for three games.

Duran totaled 17 outs above average, which tied for the sixth-highest figure in MLB. He also recorded 11 outs above average at shortstop, the fourth-most in the American League, despite making just 49 starts at the position.

Duran played all seven positions previously during the 2024 season.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 24: Ezequiel Duran #20 of the Texas Rangers throws to first base against the New York Mets at Globe Life Field on September 24, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

The backstory:

Three other Texas finalists did not win a 2026 Gold Glove. Right-handed pitcher Jacob deGrom, left fielder Wyatt Langford, and center fielder Evan Carter fell short in their respective categories.

By the numbers:

Duran is the first Ranger to win the utility Gold Glove since Rawlings created the position in 2022. He brings the total number of Rangers players with a Gold Glove to 19.

The team features five winners in the last four seasons.

Duran joins 2025 winner Marcus Semien, alongside 2023 winners Adolis García, Nathaniel Lowe, and Jonah Heim. Texas players have now claimed Gold Glove awards at eight of the 10 current position.

What's next:

Rawlings will honor Duran and the other Gold Glove Award winners in a ceremony in New York City on Friday, Nov. 6.