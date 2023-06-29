4 Texas Rangers chosen as All-Star starters

Four Texas Rangers were chosen by fans for the American League's lineup for the July 11th All-Star game at Seattle's T-Mobile Park.

Catcher Jonah Heim, shortstop Corey Seager, and third baseman Josh Jung were first-time starters, while second baseman Marcus Semien was chosen for his second start.

Texas' previous high was three starters in 2012, when Adrian Beltré, Josh Hamilton and Mike Napoli were picked.

Outfielder Adolis Garcia narrowly missed the cut, but there is a chance he could replace injured Aaron Judge in the starting lineup.

The Associated Press contributed to this report