Texas Rangers 2020 single-game tickets to go on sale March 6

The Texas Rangers announced single game tickets for Globe Life Field's inaugural season will go on sale March 6.

Sales will begin at 9 a.m. on the team’s website, southeast box office and hotline for all games except the home opener. The Rangers say they'll release more information about how to get tickets for that game at a later date.

Tickets will also be available for the two exhibition games at Globe Life Field – March 23 vs St. Louis and March 24 vs a Rangers Futures squad.

The Rangers said the team will use “dynamic pricing” for all of its tickets, which means more popular games will cost more and games with less interest will be cheaper.