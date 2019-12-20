TCU put on one-year probation for paying players for work they didn’t do

article

The NCAA has put TCU athletics on probation for one year after finding that it paid dozens of student-athletes for work they didn’t do.

The punishment was handed down Friday, and the university was also ordered to pay a $47,148 fine, $19,796 of which was a self-imposed penalty.

It was found that 33 student-athletes in three sports were paid for work they didn’t do as summer employees on campus.

The student-athletes were part of the football and men’s and women’s basketball programs, and payments reportedly totaled nearly $20,000 over four years.

In addition, the NCAA found that a former head swimming and diving coach had more coaches than allowed, and exceeded practice time limits.