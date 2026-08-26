Dallas Weather: Isolated storm chances and a break from extreme heat

The Brief A weak cold front brings isolated storm chances and a slight break from extreme heat to North Texas through Thursday. High temperatures will drop slightly into the mid-90s to low 100s, with lower fire risks due to lighter winds. Ongoing wildfires in Palo Pinto and Jack counties may still send visible smoke across other parts of North Texas.



North Texas will get a slight break from the extreme heat with possible rain chances over the next few days.

Wednesday Forecast

A weak front slowly moves through North Texas on Wednesday, bringing isolated showers and storms.

It will still be hot, but with highs between 99 and 103 degrees depending on where you live.

There is only a Heat Advisory and no Extreme Heat Warning in effect for North Texas on Wednesday.

The fire danger will also be slightly lower on Wednesday due to the lighter winds.

However, it’s still dry out there and folks should still take precautions to prevent fires.

Smoke from the ongoing wildfires out in Palo Pinto and Jack counties could be visible in other parts of North Texas.

7-Day Forecast

By Thursday, the front heads south and will take the rain chances with it. After Thursday, another dry stretch is expected.

But the extreme heat will ease a bit. Morning lows will range from the mid-70s to low 80s and afternoon highs will be in the mid-90s to low 100s.

The ridge of high pressure heads back east over the weekend.