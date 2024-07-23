Expand / Collapse search

Spencer Dinwiddie signs 1-year deal with Mavs

By
Published  July 23, 2024 10:17am CDT
Dallas Mavericks
FOX 4
article

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 25: Spencer Dinwiddie #26 of the Los Angeles Lakers handles the ball against the Phoenix Suns during the first half of the NBA game at Footprint Center on February 25, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen

Expand

DALLAS - Veteran guard Spencer Dinwiddie has reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with the Dallas Mavericks.

The 31-year-old previously played for the Mavs in 2022 before being traded to the Brooklyn Nets in a deal for Kyrie Irving.

Dinwiddie averaged more than 17 points with the Mavs.

He played a key role as the team’s sixth man during the run for the Western Conference Final in 2022.

The Mavs were on his radar earlier this year after receiving a buyout. But he signed with his hometown team – the Lakers – before becoming a free agent. 