Spencer Dinwiddie signs 1-year deal with Mavs
article
DALLAS - Veteran guard Spencer Dinwiddie has reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with the Dallas Mavericks.
The 31-year-old previously played for the Mavs in 2022 before being traded to the Brooklyn Nets in a deal for Kyrie Irving.
Dinwiddie averaged more than 17 points with the Mavs.
He played a key role as the team’s sixth man during the run for the Western Conference Final in 2022.
The Mavs were on his radar earlier this year after receiving a buyout. But he signed with his hometown team – the Lakers – before becoming a free agent.