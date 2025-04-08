Sherwood’s OT goal caps Canucks 3-goal comeback in final minute in 6-5 win over Stars

article

DALLAS (AP) — Kiefer Sherwood scored with 1:16 left in overtime after Pius Suter scored two of Vancouver’s three 6-on-5 goals in the final minute of regulation, and the Canucks made NHL history and stunned the Dallas Stars 6-5 on Tuesday night.

According to the Canucks, it’s the first time an NHL team has scored three goals in the final minute of regulation.

Suter’s second goal tied the score 5-5 with 5.2 seconds remaining.

Aatu Raty began the late rally scoring with exactly 1 minute left in the third period while Jake DeBrusk and Victor Mancini scored power-play goals early in the third for the Canucks, who preserved their slim playoff hopes. Thatcher Demko made 23 saves.

Mikko Rantanen, Mason Marchment and Matt Duchene scored power-play goals during the first two periods while Mavrik Bourque and Mikael Granlund scored in the final three minutes for the Stars. Casey DeSmith stopped 26 shots for Dallas, which is four points behind first-place Winnipeg in the Central Division and will host the Jets on Thursday.

Granlund, whose goal was an empty-netter, also had two assists.

Takeaways

Canucks: Vancouver is now 6-11 in overtime this season.

Stars: Duchene became Dallas’ fourth 30-goal scorer as the Stars joined Tampa Bay in that category.

Key moment

Conor Garland passed the puck from behind Dallas’ net to a wide-open Sherwood in the low slot for a one-timer and the game-winner.

Key stat

The Canucks improved to 2-20-5 when trailing after two periods.

Up next

Stars host Winnipeg on Thursday, and Canucks visit Colorado in their road finale.