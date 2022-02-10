Reports: Dallas Mavericks trade Kristaps Porzingis to Wizards

article

According to multiple reports, the Dallas Mavericks are trading Kristaps Porzingis to the Washington Wizards.

They are reportedly trading Porzingis for Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans.

Porzingis has averaged 19.2 points and 7.7 rebounds this year, but has missed a number of games due to injury. He's only played in 34 of the Mavs' 55 games this season.

