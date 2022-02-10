Expand / Collapse search

Reports: Dallas Mavericks trade Kristaps Porzingis to Wizards

By
Published 
Dallas Mavericks
FOX 4
article

Kristaps Porzingis #6 of the Dallas Mavericks drives against Royce O'Neale #23 of the Utah Jazz during the second half of their game at the Vivint Smart Home Arena on December 25, 2021 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

According to multiple reports, the Dallas Mavericks are trading Kristaps Porzingis to the Washington Wizards.

They are reportedly trading Porzingis for Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans.

Porzingis has averaged 19.2 points and 7.7 rebounds this year, but has missed a number of games due to injury. He's only played in 34 of the Mavs' 55 games this season.

RELATED: 

Kristaps Porzingis sits down with Jeff Kolb ahead of third season with Mavs

Dallas Mavericks coverage