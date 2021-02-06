Rangers trade Elvis Andrus to the A's for Khris Davis

article

The Texas Rangers have traded Elvis Andrus to the Oakland Athletics.

The Rangers are sending Andrus and Aramis Garcia to the A's for Jonah Heim, Dane Acker, and Khris Davis.

Andrus spent 12 seasons with the Rangers, and is owed $28.5 million over the next two years.

The fan favorite hit just .194 last season, and had three home runs while playing only 29 games in the 60-game season that was shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He ranks 2nd Rangers history for games played, and is 3rd in runs scored and hits.

The team had announced that Andrus would become a utility player, and Isiah Kiner-Falefa would be the team's starting shortstop this season.

The biggest name the Rangers get in exchange for Andrus is Khris Davis, who played just 30 games last season, and hit .200 with only two home runs.

Historically, Davis has played very well against the Rangers.