Report: Jerry Jones, 90s Cowboys docuseries likely coming to Netflix

Move over Michael Jordan, the newest 10-part docuseries will be about Jerry Jones and America's Team, according to a new report.

According to Puck News, Netflix secured the rights to a documentary series about Jones and the 1990s Cowboys teams.

The report says that the deal has not been finalized, but the streaming service is allegedly bidding $50 million for the rights to the series.

Jones bought the Cowboys in 1989 and has been the team's owner and general manager ever since.

The 90s Cowboys experienced glory on the field and plenty of scandal off of it.

The report says the show will feature previously unseen interviews with Troy Aikman, Michael Irvin and Emmitt Smith.

Netflix has not commented about the series.