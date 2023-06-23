Expand / Collapse search

Troy Aikman celebrates beer brand's success, weighs in on Cowboys' 2023 season goals

Troy Aikman: Dak gives the Cowboys best chance to win

Cowboys' legend Troy Aikman said he's a big fan of Dak Prescott's. He believes the young quarterback has what it takes and gives the team its best chance to win a Super Bowl.

DALLAS - Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman celebrated the first year of his own beer brand.

The Cowboys’ legend talked with customers at the Katy Trail Ice House in Dallas Thursday while serving up pints of Eight.

Since it launched last spring, Eight has become the top-selling new independent beer.

"I’m real proud of the beer, what it is, and why it’s different from what’s on the market," he said. 

Aikman also commented on the upcoming Dallas Cowboys season.

He said he likes the makeup of the 2023 team and believes it can win with Dak Prescott at quarterback.

