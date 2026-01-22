Rangers fortify rotation, acquire All-Star MacKenzie Gore for 5 prospects

article

The Brief The Rangers have acquired left-handed starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore from the Washington Nationals. The 26-year-old was an All-Star in 2025. He posted a 4.17 earned run average with 185 strikeouts in 159.2 innings last season. To acquire Gore, the Rangers are sending five prospects to Washington, including third baseman Gavin Fien, their 2025 first round draft pick.



The Texas Rangers have addressed an area of need by trading for a former All-Star.

What we know:

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 21: MacKenzie Gore #1 of the Washington Nationals pitches against the New York Mets at Nationals Park on August 21, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)

The Rangers have acquired left-handed starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore from the Washington Nationals.

The team confirmed the news via their X account on Thursday afternoon.

They are sending five prospects to Washington for Gore's services, including Gavin Fien, their first-round pick in last year's MLB Draft.

Big picture view:

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 16: MacKenzie Gore #1 of the Washington Nationals pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning in game two of a split doubleheader at Nationals Park on September 16, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Tae Expand

Gore should immediately slide into the starting rotation and provide the team with a lefty punch.

He struck out 185 batters in 2025 in a season where he was named an All-Star. That came a year after punching out 181 batters in 2024.

He also led Major League Baseball in wild pitches for the last two seasons, with 12 in 2025 and 14 in 2024.

His overall stats from 2025 include a 4.17 earned run average, 185 strikeouts, 64 walks, 159.2 innings pitched and a 5-15 win/loss record.

The Rangers will have two more seasons of team control over Gore. He was drafted third overall by the San Diego Padres in 2017 and had been with the Nationals since 2022.

Local perspective:

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 19: General manager Chris Young of the Texas Rangers talks on a mobile phone before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Globe Life Field on August 19, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Starting pitching was an area of need for the Rangers. With Gore now in Texas, the Rangers have more flexibility with their starting rotation.

The team is set at the top of their rotation. Jacob deGrom, Nathan Eovaldi and Jack Leiter make up an impressive 1-2-3. Beyond them, the picture was murkier.

Left-hander Cody Bradford is likely out until May. Right-hander Kumar Rocker was inconsistent in his first season at the big league level. Lefty Jacob Latz has never held a full-time starting role.

The other side:

ARLINGTON, TX - JULY 22: Gavin Fien of the Texas Rangers prepares to take batting practice before a game against the Athletics at Globe Life Field on July 22, 2025 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Bailey Orr/Texas Rangers/Getty Images)

The Rangers are sending five prospects to Washington to complete this move. The players included are:

Third baseman Gavin Fien

Shortstop Devin Fitz-Gerald

Right-handed pitcher Alejandro Rosario

First baseman Abimelec Ortiz

Outfielder Yeremy Cabrera

Fien was the team's first pick in last year's MLB Draft. None of the players involved have seen Major League playing time yet.