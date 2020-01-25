Rangers hold 'Peek at the Park' event at Globe Life Field

article

Baseball fans are getting their first look at the Texas Rangers’ new home on Saturday.

A special open house at Globe Life Field in Arlington started at 10 a.m. and will go until 3 p.m.

There are autograph sessions with Rangers players and coaches next door at Texas Live!

Construction of the ball park is 90 percent complete.

The Globe Life Field sign was installed Friday.

The first event at the new stadium is a Chris Stapleton concert on March 14.

The Rangers will play an exhibition game against the St. Louis Cardinals on March 23.