LIVE UPDATES: Rangers-Astros Game 5 | Astros strike first, take 1-0 lead

Texas Rangers
Rangers fans react to Game 4 loss to Astros

The Texas Rangers dropped their second straight game to the Houston Astros on Thursday night. FOX 4's Peyton Yager watched along with them at Texas Live for the ups and downs.

ARLINGTON, Texas - After taking a beating in Game 4, the Texas Rangers are looking to flip the see-saw series with the Houston Astros back in their direction in Game 5.

The series is currently tied 2-2. The road team has won each of the first four games of the American League Championship Series.

The Rangers turned to starter Jordan Montgomery in Game 5.

In the first inning, he gave up a solo home run to Astros third baseman Alex Bregman.

No matter who wins, Game 6 will be Sunday night in Houston.

Live Updates

Starting Pitchers ALCS Game 5

  • Astros: Justin Verlander (13-8, 3.22 ERA)
  • Rangers: Jordan Montgomery (10-11, 3.20 ERA)

Texas Rangers Lineup

  1. Marcus Semien, 2B
  2. Corey Seager, SS
  3. Evan Carter, LF
  4. Adolis Garcia, RF
  5. Leody Tavares, CF
  6. Josh Jung, 3B
  7. Nathaniel Lowe, 1B
  8. Mitch Garver, DH
  9. Jonah Heim, C

Houston Astros Lineup

  1. Jose Altuve, 2B
  2. Mauricio Dubon, CF
  3. Alex Bregman, 3B
  4. Yordan Alvarez, DH
  5. Jose Abreu, 1B
  6. Kyle Tucker, RF
  7. Chas McCormick, LF
  8. Jeremy Pena, SS
  9. Martin Maldonado, C

What channel is the Rangers game on tonight?

Games 5 of the ALCS will air on FS1.

You can also stream the games for free on the FOX Sports app.

A TV provider is required to watch the games.