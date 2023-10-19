Rangers-Astros Game 4 Guide: What you need to know

The Texas Rangers and the Houston Astros take the field in Game 4 of the ALCS on Thursday night. The Rangers have a 2-1 lead in the series.

The Rangers need two more wins to advance to the World Series.

The official attendance for Wednesday night's game was listed at 42,368, a new record for a game at Globe Life Field.

Tickets for Thursday's game are also sold out.

Rangers-Astros Game 4 Pitchers

Astros: RHP Jose Urquidy (3-3, 5.29 ERA)

Rangers: LHP Andrew Heaney (10-6, 4.15 ERA)

Andrew Heaney takes the mound for the Rangers. The lefty has pitched well in big games. He started Game 1 of the ALDS in Baltimore, allowing one earned run over 3.2 innings. Heaney also started the Sept. 30 game against the Seattle Mariners where the Rangers clinched a playoff berth. In that game, Heaney threw 4.1 scoreless.

Jose Urquidy has made a name for himself as a big game pitcher in recent years with the Astros. He started Game 4 of the ALDS for the Astros, clinching the series win over the Minnesota Twins. Urquidy pitched 5.2 innings and gave up 2 runs in the start.

Texas Rangers Lineup

The Texas Rangers have not yet released their lineup for Thursday night. This section will be updated as we get more information.

Houston Astros Lineup

The Houston Astros have not yet released their lineup for Thursday night. This section will be updated as we get more information.

Who is throwing out the first pitch?

Rangers Hall of Famer Michael Young will throw the first pitch to former Rangers pitcher Colby Lewis.

Parking at Globe Life Field

Parking lots will be open 3:30 p.m.

See the parking lot map here.

When do the gates open at Globe Life Field?

The gates to Globe Life Field will open for Game 3 of the ALCS at 4:30 p.m.

Will the roof be open at Globe Life Field?

The roof will be open for Game 4 of the ALCS between the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros.

It is the first time the roof will be open for a Rangers game since May 21.

Who is singing the National Anthem for Game 4 of the ALCS?

Singer Lauren Hedricks will sing the anthem. She has performed at Rangers games several times during regular season games.

Globe Life Field Bag Policy

Bags equal to or smaller than 16"x 16" x 8" are allowed into Globe Life Field. No backpacks are permitted except for single compartment drawstring bags. Additionally, coolers of any kind are prohibited. Bags that meet the 16" x 16" x 8" size do not have to be clear.

Exceptions are for those bags carried for medical reasons or manufactured diaper bags that accompany infants or young children. Working media may carry backpacks after the bags gone through the security screening at the media entrance.

Outside food is allowed inside of Globe Life Field as long as it is inside a sealed clear quart sized (or less) plastic bag. Guests may also bring in a sealed non-flavored water (plastic bottle and under 1 liter). One bag of food and one bottle of water per ticket will be permitted.

What channel is the Rangers game on tonight?

Games 4 of the ALCS will all air FS1.

You can also stream the games for free on the FOX Sports app.

A TV provider is required to watch the games.