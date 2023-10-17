Expand / Collapse search

Rangers-Astros Game 1 was the most watched LCS game since 2015

By
Published 
Texas Rangers
FOX 4

Michael Young chats about Rangers' ALCS Game 2 win

There's a lot of excitement surrounding the Texas Rangers taking a 2-0 lead over the Houston Astros in the ALCS. It's all sort of familiar to Michael Young. He was part of that 2011 team that went to the World Series. He's also a team special assistant now. He joined Good Day to talk about the winning streak the team is currently on.

All eyes were on the Lone Star State on Sunday night as the Texas Rangers took on the Houston Astros in the first game of the American League Championship Series.

Game 1 of the Rangers and Astros series averaged 7,266,000 viewers, according to FOX Sports PR.

That's the highest rating for Game 1 of a series since the Rangers and Yankees squared off in 2010, and it is the most-watched LCS game on any network since the Chicago Cubs played the New York Mets in 2015.

It was a 28% increase from ALCS Game 1 between the Astros and Yankees last year.

While the Rangers beat the Astros 2-0 in Game 1, Houston won the viewership battle.

Austin, San Antonio and Detriot rounded out the top 5 for game viewership.

Related

Texas Rangers-Houston Astros Schedule: Where and when to watch the ALCS
article

Texas Rangers-Houston Astros Schedule: Where and when to watch the ALCS

The American League Championship Series will be a Lonestar Showdown this year, with the Texas Rangers taking on the Houston Astros.

Game 3 of the ALCS is Wednesday night in Arlington.

First pitch will be at 7:03 p.m. on FS1.

The Rangers have a 2-0 lead in the series.

Top Viewership by Market

  1. Houston 
  2. Dallas
  3. Austin
  4. San Antonio
  5. Detroit