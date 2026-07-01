Player undergoes spinal surgery following Frisco Roughriders game injury

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The Brief Midland Rockhounds outfielder Ryan Lasko underwent overnight spinal surgery at a hospital in Plano after a violent, head-first collision with a teammate during Tuesday's Frisco Roughriders game. Lasko, a prospect in the Athletics system, is currently stable following decompression and stabilization surgery for a C6-C7 vertebra fracture. While early reports are encouraging, his long-term recovery timeline and future baseball outlook remain unknown as the organization focuses on his medical support.



A minor league baseball player was injured on Tuesday during a Frisco Roughriders game.

Midland Rockhounds player injured

What we know:

In the bottom of the third inning, Midland Rockhounds outfielder Ryan Lasko collided head-first with a teammate while trying to catch a ball.

He did not move after the collision and was immediately treated by the medical staff at the stadium. He was then taken to the hospital.

Lasko is a prospect in the Athletics system. The team said he suffered a C6-C7 vertebra fracture and underwent spinal decompression and stabilization surgery overnight and is currently stable.

What they're saying:

"I’ve been in touch with Ryan’s mom, Patti, to pass along the organization’s support and to let her know that all of us, throughout our system, have them in our thoughts and prayers," said A’s General Manager David Forst. "We are encouraged by the reports and updates from [the doctor], and we will continue to put all of the resources of our medical staff towards supporting Ryan and his recovery."

The Frisco Roughriders posted a message on social media saying their hearts are with Lasko and the Rockhounds.

Both teams gathered in a prayer circle after the game.