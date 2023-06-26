Expand / Collapse search

Ogunbowale, Sabally named WNBA All-Star starters

Dallas Wings
FOX 4
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MAY 28: Arike Ogunbowale #24 and Satou Sabally #0 of the Dallas Wings celebrate in the first half against the Chicago Sky at Wintrust Arena on May 28, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

DALLAS - Two Dallas Wings players will be starters for this year’s WNBA All-Star game.

Guard Arike Ogunbowale and forward Satou Sabally were chosen to start.

Phoenix center Brittney Griner was also named an All-Star starter after her return from 10 months in Russian custody.

Fellow All-Stars A’ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart will be team captains.

The rest of the All-Star rosters will be announced on Saturday.

The WNBA All-Star game is July 15 in Las Vegas. 