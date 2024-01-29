Several North Texas players headed to the Super Bowl

article

The matchup for Super Bowl 58 is set. The San Francisco 49ers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Las Vegas.

Even though it’s not the competition many North Texas fans were hoping for, there will still be some familiar names in the game.

Rashee Rice grew up in North Richland Hills playing football at Richland Hills High School before going to SMU.

The Chiefs took him in the second round of last year’s draft, and quickly he found a place on the team.

The rookie wide receiver notched just under 1,000 receiving yards this season.

In Sunday’s AFC title game against the Baltimore Ravens, Rice had eight catches.

SMU posted on X about this accomplishment, saying "Double R is Super Bowl bound."

Of course, star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is a Texas guy too, playing at Tech.

The Red Raiders posted on X saying, "We’re living in the Mahomes era."

The two-time Super Bowl champ from Whitehouse, Texas spoke after the big win.

"Doing it with these guys after what we’ve been through all season long, guying coming together, it really is special. But I told them, job’s not done. Our job now is to prepare ourselves against a good football team at the Super Bowl and try to get that ring," Mahomes said.

Texas Tech noted on X that Mahomes is the youngest quarterback to reach four Super Bowls in league history.

Seven other players from Texas schools will also play in the big game, including three from TCU and another former SMU Mustang.

The Chiefs take on the 49ers in Super Bowl 58 in less than two weeks.