No. 6 OU takes on No. 11 Texas in Red River Showdown

One of the biggest college football games in the country will happen Saturday in Dallas.

No. 6 Oklahoma takes on No. 11 Texas at the Cotton Bowl at Fair Park in Dallas.

Last year the Longhorn beat out OU and future Heisman winner Kyler Murray 48-45. This year Texas faces another Heisman contender – Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts.

“His scrambles I think are probably what you see him get the most open on. Because once you do realize it’s pass, you better go cover those guys,” said Tom Herman, the Texas head football coach.

Opposing teams often flash the “horns down” hand gesture at Texas.

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley said his players will not do that Saturday. If they do, it could result in a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

The Red River Showdown airs on FOX 4 Saturday morning. Pre-game coverage starts at 9 a.m. and the kickoff is at 11 a.m.