NCAA Women’s Final Four kicks off Friday in Dallas

Excitement is building in North Texas for the NCAA Women’s Final Four.

Some of the best basketball players in the country will take to the court Friday night in Dallas.

No. 1 seed South Carolina is undefeated and must beat No. 2 Iowa in order to make it to the final round and defend their championship title.

The Gamecocks are known to have the best defense in the country, but they face the best offensive team in the country with Caitlin Clark recently winning National Player of the Year.

Also, No. 1 seed Virginia Tech faces off against No. 3 LSU.

The last time LSU made it to the Final Four was in 2008. The team is looking to have its best season in program history under head coach Kim Mulkey.

Mulkey was Baylor's former head coach, and she turned that program around as she took over, winning three national titles.

"It's very exciting to have a second Final Four here and the fact that it is not only the Division 1 here but it's also Division 2 and 3 championships. We are celebrating as a columniation of the 50th anniversary of Title 9 so it’s a very special time to be celebrating women’s basketball and sports in general," said Monica Paul, the Dallas Sports Commission executive director.

The big games start Friday at the American Airlines Center. LSU plays Virginia Tech at 6 p.m. and South Carolina plays Iowa at 8 p.m.

Before the games, fans can check out Tourney Town, a free, jam-packed event.

There will be special appearances, interactive games and other Final Four festivities.

It opens daily at 9 a.m. and runs through Sunday at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center.